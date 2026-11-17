Major US banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, and other financial institutions, reported service outages on Monday (local time). A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase also caused disruptions across the financial system. As a result, thousands of customers reported difficulties accessing their online accounts at several banks, as well as using the money transfer service Zelle.

Other banks that saw a spike in customer complaints about difficulties accessing their accounts included Capital One, Truist and Wells Fargo, according to Downdetector.

Here's what we know Customers started reporting problems accessing online banking services on Monday morning, with outage reports increasing in the afternoon. As of 2 pm ET (12:30 am IST), roughly 4,800 users had reported issues with Chase, the highest number among the banks. At least 53% of customers reported problems accessing account balances and transaction details, 20% faced issues logging in to their accounts, and 17% reported problems with transfers and wire transfers.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the online banking outages at major US banks? ⌵ JPMorgan Chase said a software bug in its on-premises hardware systems caused transaction delays. Other institutions could experience disruptions when they were involved in transactions with Chase. 2 Which banks were affected by the online banking disruption? ⌵ Customers reported problems at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo, Capital One and Truist. The reported issues varied by bank and service. 3 Was the JPMorgan Chase banking outage caused by a cyberattack? ⌵ No. JPMorgan Chase said the disruption was caused by a software bug and was not related to cybersecurity. 4 Could customers access their bank accounts and money during the outage? ⌵ JPMorgan Chase said customers could still access their accounts and funds, although some services and transactions were delayed. Customers reported problems with logins, balances, transfers and other banking functions. 5 Why were Zelle payments delayed during the bank outage? ⌵ Zelle said its network was fully operational, but issues at financial institutions could delay some payments. U.S. Bank said customers sending or receiving Zelle payments with another institution might experience delays.

Bank of America customers reported issues with ATMs, online banking and mobile banking services. Separately, US Bank customers reported problems accessing their online accounts and using the bank's mobile application. They also faced difficulties transferring funds. Wells Fargo customers, meanwhile, were unable to sign in to their accounts, check their balances or conduct transactions.

Here's how banks responded According to reports, JPMorgan Chase, the largest American bank by total assets, said a software bug was affecting its on-premises hardware systems, resulting in transaction delays. The bank said it was working to restore its banking services. Some customers received a message that read, "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."

In a statement following the disruption, the bank said the issue stemmed from a software bug in its on-premises systems, adding that customers could still access their accounts and funds. JPMorgan Chase clarified that the issue was not related to cybersecurity.

Also Read | A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays for major US banks

The bank added that other financial institutions may have been affected "only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us."

Citing a US Bank spokesperson, CBS News reported that the bank's systems were not directly affected by the outage. The spokesperson added, "However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays."

Tech crises in last week The latest banking disruption is the third major technology-related incident to affect critical services in the United States in recent days, following disruptions to Microsoft's services and the country's aviation network.

Last week, Microsoft faced a global outage affecting its Outlook and Teams services, disrupting users, companies and government operations worldwide. In a statement, the tech giant said the outages were caused by a technical issue and were not linked to a cyberattack.

Days earlier, overloaded routers forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to order a rare nationwide ground stop, reportedly only the third in US history. The disruption stranded travellers and resulted in thousands of flight cancellations. On 15 November (Sunday), the FAA said airline schedules across the country were returning to normal.