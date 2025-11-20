Major winter blast expected in US? Polar vortex pattern shift shift signals sudden weather change - What to expect?

High above the North Pole, in a largely overlooked part of the atmosphere, a major shift is taking shape. Over the next 10 days, developments in the stratosphere are expected to reshape global weather patterns and may pave the way for a colder, snowier December across sections of the Northern Hemisphere.

Several parts of the United States, currently enduring record-breaking heat just days before Thanksgiving, could soon see a dramatic reversal. Scientists say this could be one of the earliest significant disruptions to the polar vortex since satellites began monitoring it.

Think of the stratospheric polar vortex as a fast-moving ring of wind that keeps the frigid Arctic air contained at the top of the world. When that ring weakens, icy air can plunge into regions such as the Lower 48, Europe and Asia.

At present, temperatures high in the stratosphere — above the layer where everyday weather forms — are rising sharply during a phenomenon known as a sudden stratospheric warming event. Despite the name, the effect at the surface is often the opposite. Speaking with CNN, Amy H. Butler, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the warming aloft is weakening the polar vortex, and its winds could even reverse.

Researchers still do not fully understand why these episodes occur, but they know the consequences can be severe: they often precede the strongest “polar vortex” cold outbreaks in the United States.

Over the next fortnight, the impacts may begin to appear across North America, Europe and Asia as the disturbed vortex shifts southwards like a spinning top losing balance. Judah Cohen, a research scientist at MIT, notes that an event of this strength is highly unusual for November.

Major winter blast awaited? Although a major winter outbreak is not guaranteed, forecasters are watching for below-average temperatures to develop in the world’s mid-latitudes over the next month. Once disrupted, the vortex may take several weeks to recover, said Andrea Lopez Lang of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. What remains uncertain is which regions will feel the brunt of the cold, and long-range temperature outlooks have yet to fully reflect this developing pattern.

