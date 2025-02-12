Major winter storm to slam Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, and Detroit: AccuWeather warns

A powerful winter storm is set to impact large portions of the central and eastern United States through Thursday, bringing heavy snow, ice, and travel disruptions, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will track farther north than a preceding system, leading to widespread snowfall from Colorado to Maine, as well as significant ice accumulation in parts of the central Appalachians.

Heavy snowfall across Midwest and Northeast According to AccuWeather, snowfall will extend nearly 2,000 miles from the Rockies to the Northeast, affecting major travel corridors, including Interstates 70, 80, and 90. Midwest cities like Chicago and Detroit could see their biggest snowstorm of the season, with 3-6 inches expected in many areas and localised amounts reaching 6-12 inches.

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport has only recorded 10 inches of snow this season, significantly below the historical average of 24.5 inches by mid-February. Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis have also seen below-average snowfall, but this storm is expected to provide a significant boost to seasonal totals.

In contrast, Kansas City has already exceeded its historical snowfall average by 3-6 inches, AccuWeather notes, and this storm will add to the surplus. Southeastern Canada, including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City, is also expected to receive 20-30 cm of snow.

Ice and wintry mix to threaten travel and power supply South of the heavy snow zone, a dangerous wintry mix and ice accumulation will create hazardous conditions from central Oklahoma to central New England, AccuWeather warns.

Cities such as Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Cleveland will see slick roads due to mixed precipitation. The storm could also bring a second round of ice buildup in less than 48 hours for parts of West Virginia and western Virginia, increasing the risk of power outages along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist, cautions that "People living along unprotected areas of streams and rivers should remain vigilant for trouble late this week into the weekend" as thawing ice could lead to ice jams and localized flooding. However, he notes that a return to colder temperatures following the storm should help reduce the risk.

Rain, flooding, and more storms ahead The storm is expected to bring mostly rain to the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic, and southern New England, as it tracks farther north than the earlier system. However, dense fog could form in these areas due to warm, moist air interacting with existing snow cover, potentially leading to additional travel disruptions, AccuWeather reports.

Looking ahead, at least two more storms are expected next week, continuing what AccuWeather is calling a "February frenzy" of winter weather. A potentially stronger storm could arrive this weekend, tracking farther south and bringing severe weather to the Southeast, along with heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of the Central and Eastern US.