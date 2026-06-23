Majority of Americans oppose Trump’s Iran strategy and support ending conflict: New poll finds

A new CBS News poll conducted between June 17–19, 2026, shows strong public dissatisfaction in the United States with President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, alongside overwhelming support for ending the war.

The survey sampled 2,519 adults nationwide and carries a margin of error of ±2.4 percentage points.

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Majority disapprove of Trump’s Iran strategy The poll shows a clear split in public approval of the administration’s approach to Iran.

Approve of handling: 36%

Disapprove: 64%

The results indicate sustained skepticism over Washington’s strategy in managing both the conflict and negotiations with Tehran.

Public sees agreement as tilted toward Iran Respondents were asked how they view the emerging US-Iran agreement.

Better for the US: 22%

Better for Iran: 37%

A plurality of respondents believe the agreement benefits Iran more than the United States, reflecting doubts about the deal’s balance.

Strong support to end conflict There is overwhelming support among Americans for de-escalation.

End conflict now: 78%

Continue until Iran gives up more: 22%

The findings suggest a strong preference for ending hostilities rather than prolonging military pressure.

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Low confidence in achieving war objectives Most respondents expressed doubt that the US would achieve key strategic outcomes if the conflict ends under current terms.

Stopping Iran from threatening other countries: 32% yes / 68% no

Permanently ending Iran’s nuclear program: 31% yes / 69% no

Replacing Iran’s leadership with pro-U.S. figures: 21% yes / 79% no

Ensuring safety and freedom for Iranians: 26% yes / 74% no

Conflict viewed as largely unsuccessful Public opinion is broadly negative on the war’s effectiveness across multiple dimensions.

Military operations not successful: 38%

Strategic interests not successful: 45%

Economic interests not successful: 47%

Overall assessment:

Worth the costs: 31%

Not worth the costs: 69%

On broader impact:

Created more problems than it solved: 57%

Solved more problems than it created: 21%

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Gas prices and nuclear issue central to public judgment

Energy costs and Iran’s nuclear program are key factors shaping perceptions of success.

Importance of US gas prices:

Very important: 47%

Somewhat important: 37%

Importance of Iran’s nuclear program:

Very important: 53%

Somewhat important: 28%

Divided views on Iran’s strength Respondents are split on whether Iran has emerged stronger or weaker from the conflict.

Iran stronger: 25%

Iran weaker: 37%

About the same: 38%

Split opinion on regime outcome Public sentiment is evenly divided on whether ending the conflict with Iran’s current leadership in place is acceptable.

Acceptable: 50%

Not acceptable: 50%

Perception of US motivation Most respondents believe the administration’s main goal is to end the conflict.

To end the conflict: 66%

Because goals already met: 34%

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Concerns about future Iranian behavior A majority expect continued regional tensions involving Iran.

Certainly will threaten: 13%

Probably will threaten: 46%

Probably will not threaten: 34%

Certainly will not threaten: 6%