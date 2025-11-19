Majority of Americans say Republicans won Government shutdown negotiations – Poll finds

A majority of Americans now believe Republicans, led by President Donald Trump, came out ahead in the recent government shutdown negotiations, according to a CBS News and YouGov poll released on November 15.

The survey, conducted November 13–14, shows that 55% of Americans think Trump and Republicans got more of what they wanted, while just 6% believe Democrats emerged victorious. Another 24% said neither party succeeded.

The poll recontacted respondents who had participated in an early-November survey conducted during the shutdown.

Democrats criticized for compromising too much While the shutdown has ended, Democratic voters are more likely to feel frustrated about the resolution, with 55% saying their party compromised too much. In contrast, 70% of Republicans felt their delegation struck the right balance in negotiations.

Many Democrats now acknowledge that Republicans achieved more than their party, and some independents also lean toward this view.

Public disapproval persists Despite the end of the shutdown, disapproval of how both parties handled the crisis remains high. 60% of Americans disapprove of Democrats’ approach, compared with 54% for congressional Republicans, and 56% disapprove of Trump’s leadership during the negotiations.

Shutdown compromise details The 43-day shutdown ended after eight Senate Democrats agreed to fund the government, voting with Republicans to pass the measure. Democrats compromised on health care-related demands in exchange for a promise of a future vote on extending Obamacare subsidies, which help millions afford health care. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson did not commit to a similar vote, leaving the proposal’s future uncertain.