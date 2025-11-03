Majority see US ‘off track,’ give Trump poor marks on economy, immigration: Poll

A new poll reveals that two-thirds of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track and most disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of key issues like the economy, inflation, and immigration.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Nov 2025, 01:49 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's approval rating stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. A majority say Trump is expanding presidential power too far, and nearly half believe U.S. global leadership has weakened under him. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
A new poll shows deep dissatisfaction among Americans about the country’s direction and President Donald Trump’s handling of key issues — from the economy to immigration — one year ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Majority say US ‘on the wrong track’

About 67% of Americans believe the country is “pretty seriously off on the wrong track,” while just under a third say it is moving in the right direction, according to ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

That figure, though grim, marks a slight improvement from November 2024, when 75% said the same before the presidential election.

Democrats (95%) and independents (77%) are far more likely than Republicans (29%) to believe the US is headed in the wrong direction. Larger shares of Black (87%), Hispanic (71%), and Asian (71%) Americans also hold that view compared to white Americans (61%).

Economy and inflation dominate concerns

A slim 52% majority of Americans say the economy has worsened since Trump took office, while 27% say it has improved. Nearly 6 in 10 of those earning under $50,000 say their finances are worse off than before.

About 60% blame Trump for the current rate of inflation, including one-third who say he deserves a “great deal” of blame. Even among Republicans, 1 in 5 assign him some responsibility.

While 18% of Americans say they are “better off” financially under Trump, 37% say they are “worse off,” and 45% say their situation is about the same.

Approval ratings sink across major issues

Overall, 59% disapprove of Trump’s performance as president, compared to 41% who approve — putting him 18 points underwater. His strong disapproval (46%) is more than double his strong approval (20%).

Majorities disapprove of his handling of tariffs, the economy, and managing the federal government. Roughly 6 in 10 also disapprove of his approach to Russia-Ukraine relations, immigration, crime, and the Israel-Gaza situation.

Trump’s highest rating comes on Israel and Gaza — 46% approval — up from 39% in September, following a US-brokered ceasefire. But his lowest rating is on the economy, with just 37% approving, his weakest since taking office.

Expanding presidential power raises alarms

The poll finds 64% of Americans believe Trump is “going too far” in expanding the power of the presidency. Majorities also say he has gone too far by cutting the federal workforce (57%), sending the National Guard into US cities (55%), and intervening in universities (54%).

Around half believe Trump has overstepped in deporting undocumented immigrants (50%) and ending diversity and inclusion programs (51%).

Americans divided on global leadership

Nearly half (48%) of Americans say US leadership has weakened under Trump, while 33% believe it has strengthened. About 47% say he spends the right amount of time on global crises, but 46% think he is “too supportive of Russia.”

Just 39% say Trump deserves “a great deal” or “good amount” of credit for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, while 43% say he deserves little or none.

Parties seen as out of touch

A striking finding: 68% of Americans say the Democratic Party is out of touch with ordinary people — a higher share than for Trump (63%) or the Republican Party (61%).

Midterm warning signs

With the 2026 midterms approaching, voters are evenly split: 46% back the Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives, and 44% favor the Republican.

Pollsters note that negative ratings for an incumbent president often signal trouble for the ruling party in midterm elections.

Crime and immigration perceptions

About 6 in 10 Americans see crime as a serious issue in large US cities, though only 8% say it is “extremely serious” where they live.

Republicans are more likely (42%) to see urban crime as a major problem compared to Democrats (17%) and independents (27%).

Public opinion is divided on ICE deportations — with Republicans strongly supporting expanded operations and Democrats largely opposing them.

Politically motivated violence

By 34% to 28%, more Americans blame the Republican Party than Democrats for politically motivated violence, though 28% say both are equally at fault.

Little vote regret among 2024 voters

Despite widespread dissatisfaction, most Americans stand by their 2024 votes. 92% of Trump voters and 97% of Harris voters say they made the right choice.

Poll methodology

The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted October 24–28, 2025, via the Ipsos KnowledgePanel, among a random national sample of 2,725 US adults. The margin of error is ±1.9 percentage points.

