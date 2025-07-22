Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: All about the 'Cosby Show' actor and how he died

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54 in what Costa Rican authorities described as an accidental drowning.

According to the country's Judicial Investigation Department, Warner was swimming at Playa Cocles on the Caribbean coast in Limon province Sunday afternoon when he was swept away by a strong current. His death was confirmed on Monday.

The Investigation Department in its report stated, “He was rescued by people on the beach." The first responders from Costa Rica’s Red Cross found him lifeless, showing no vital signs.

The legendary actor, poet and a musician, with a career spanning 40 years also directed TV shows and music videos, besides starring in a number of sitcoms. He acted in “Malcolm & Eddie” and “Read Between the Lines,” and the medical drama “The Resident.”

He was honoured with Grammy for best traditional R&B performance. He also earned Grammy nomination for best spoken word poetry album for “Hiding in Plain View.” Malcolm-Jamal earned an Emmy nomination for the Theo Huxtable character he played for eight seasons. He gained recognition as supporting actor in a comedy in 1986, appearing in each of the 197 episodes of “The Cosby Show.”

“I grew up with a maniacal obsession with not wanting to be one of those ‘where are they now kids,’” The Associated Press quoted Malcolm-Jamal as saying in 2015.

He further noted, “I feel very blessed to be able to have all of these avenues of expression ... to be where I am now and finally at a place where I can let go of that worry about having a life after ‘Cosby.’”

After ‘The Cosby Show,’ Malcolm-Jamal's major performance was seen in sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie” where he shared screen space with comedian Eddie Griffin. The popular series aired on defunct UPN network from 1996 to 2000.

On the big screen, Malcolm-Jamal was noted for his role in the 2008 rom-com “Fool’s Gold,” co-starring with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson.