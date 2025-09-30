‘Male-level’ fitness standards': What Pete Hegseth told US military officials in abrupt meeting as govt faces shutdown

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, September 29, called an abrupt in-person meeting of hundreds of US military officials to lay down a directives to the troops including end to “woke culture” in the military and “male-level” physical fitness standards. He also took a jibe at the previous leadership, saying the “overly-sensitive” leadership ends right away.

Hegseth's speech came as the country faces a potential government shutdown this week.

Pete Hegseth also said that the US military has promoted too many leaders for the wrong reasons based on race, gender quotas and “historic firsts.” He said, “The era of politically correct, overly sensitive do not-hurt-anyone's-feelings leadership ends right now at every level.”

He also called for resignations if military leaders do not like his new approach. “If the words I'm speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign,” Hegseth said.

“I know the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full.”

Asserting that his speech would fix decades of decay, Pete Hegseth said, “The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things.”

Speaking of the “woke” culture in the military, Pete Hegseth said, “Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading and we lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department'.”

“But not anymore,” he said.

‘No overweight personnel’ The US Defence Secretary lashed out at the appearance of overweight personnel, remarking, “It’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

He announced that all fitness tests would now follow male benchmarks and stressed stricter grooming rules.

“The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos,” he declared to a silent audience.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense the “Department of War,” reverting to a title it held until after World War Two when officials sought to emphasize the Pentagon's role in preventing conflict.

Hegseth, a former Fox News television host, has moved with all his might to reshape and rebrand the department.