Mamdani ‘not concerned’ about meeting Trump, White House declares ‘communist is coming’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated Thursday that he is “not concerned” about his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump. He pledged to focus the discussion on how they can collaborate to make the city more affordable.

Mamdani, at a news conference outside New York City Hall said that he hopes to “share the facts about the affordability crisis in the city” while dismissing the idea that the president could use the meeting to embarrass him, AP reported.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that Trump is willing to "meet anyone" and try to do "what is right" on behalf of the American people, while calling Mamdani a "communist".