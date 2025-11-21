Mamdani ‘not concerned’ about meeting Trump, White House declares ‘communist is coming’

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated Thursday that he is “not concerned” about his upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump. He pledged to focus the discussion on how they can collaborate to make the city more affordable.

Mamdani, at a news conference outside New York City Hall said that he hopes to “share the facts about the affordability crisis in the city” while dismissing the idea that the president could use the meeting to embarrass him, AP reported.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that Trump is willing to "meet anyone" and try to do "what is right" on behalf of the American people, while calling Mamdani a "communist".

"... The President issued a statement that the Mayor-elect will be coming to the Oval Office tomorrow, so our teams are arranging those details... It speaks volumes that tomorrow we have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country," Leavitt told reporters.