Mamdani to call Trump before taking office, vows to be ‘proactive’ in protecting NYC

Zohran Mamdani said he plans to personally call President Donald Trump before taking office, emphasizing the need for early communication to safeguard New York City’s interests.

“I will be proactive,” Mamdani told NBC New York on Tuesday. “I will be reaching out to the White House as we prepare to actually take office because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city.”

The Democrat said he intends to dissuade the federal government from “flooding the city with ICE agents and/or National Guard troops.”

“Work collaboratively with adversaries” Mamdani said he views cooperation — even with political opponents — as part of his duty to protect New Yorkers.

“As New York City’s incoming mayor, I believe it is my responsibility to work collaboratively with adversaries and not wait until it’s too late to avoid consequences for our people,” he said.

What he’ll tell Trump Mamdani previewed his message to the President: “I’ll say that I’m here to work for the benefit of everyone who calls the city home and that wherever there is a possibility for working together towards that end, I’m ready,” he said. “And if it’s to the expense of those New Yorkers, I will fight it.”

Consulting with Governor Hochul Mamdani also revealed that he has been in touch with Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss how to respond to Trump’s periodic threats and public attacks.

He said he and the governor have been “in discussions about how to respond to threats from the Trump administration” and stressed the importance of “working to prevent that kind of pressure.”

Trump’s mixed signals Trump has made conflicting remarks about how he would handle a Mamdani administration — alternating between conciliatory comments and warnings of punitive action.

Before the November 4 election, Trump had threatened to withhold federal funds and even execute a federal takeover if Mamdani — whom he called a “communist” — won the race.

However, following Mamdani’s victory, the President, who had endorsed Andrew Cuomo, appeared to soften his stance, telling reporters last week: “I hope it works out for New York… we’ll help him a little bit, maybe.”