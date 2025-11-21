Mamdani to meet Trump at White House for first time after winning New York Mayor election — What's on agenda?

For the first time after getting elected as the Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani is all set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

On November 4, securing a big victory, the democratic socialist defeated Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” said the mayor-elect in a direct message to Trump in a victory speech.

Trump has often labeled Mamdani as a ‘radical left lunatic’, a communist, and a Jew hater. Both opponents have clashed on several issues, including immigration and economic policy.

Ahead of the election, the president, a former New York resident, had also threatened to strip federal funding from NYC. However, later, Trump said that the administration will help him, a little bit maybe, as they want New York to be successful. We'll help him, a little bit, maybe.

What's on the agenda? The meeting will be an opportunity for both leaders to forge a good working relationship.

Mamdani has already stated that he will work on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers and has stressed his desire to work with Trump on the cost of living. He has vowed to focus on affordability issues, including groceries, childcare and buses. Therefore, he is expected to discuss these issues.

On Thursday, Mamdani stated that he and Trump had ‘many disagreements’. However, he would pursue all avenues and meetings that can make our city affordable.

In front of City Hall, Mamdani stated that “It's more critical than ever, given the national crisis of affordability, one that New Yorkers know very well...and the specific challenge many cities are facing in balancing public safety and steps taken by this administration.”

According to Politico, the meeting is a potential lesson in power politics for the mayor-elect, who wasn’t a blip on the political radar a year ago and has never managed a sprawling bureaucracy like New York City’s government.

‘Communist coming’ Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that it speaks volumes that they have a Communist coming to the White House, because that's who the Democrat Party elected as the Mayor of the largest city in the country.

She said it is very telling and also “speaks to the fact that President Trump is willing to meet with anyone and talk to anyone, and to try to do what's right on behalf of the American people, whether they live in Blue States or Red States or Blue Cities, in a city that's becoming much more left than I think this President ever anticipated in his many years of living in New York.”

Challenges for Mamdani Maintaining a relationship with the White House and delivering what he promised on affordability, will be a key challenge.