Man fatally hit by Frontier Airlines' aircraft on Denver Airport runway, died by suicide: Report

US officials have identified the person who was fatally struck on the Denver Airport runway on May 8 as Michael Mott, who is believed to have died by suicide.

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Citing the Medical Examiner for the City and County of Denver, NBC News reported that Mott was 41 years old. Chief Medical Examiner Sterling McLaren said at a news briefing Tuesday morning that Mott's cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt and sharp force injuries.

Runway collision at Denver Airport: Here's what happened On May 8, around 11:19 pm, the Frontier Airlines aircraft was accelerating for takeoff at Denver International Airport for a scheduled flight to Los Angeles. According to the security video released by airport officials, a figure was seen approaching the runway and starting to cross it at walking pace. Moments later, an Airbus A321 enters the frame from the left, after which the individual disappears from view, and one of the aircraft’s engines bursts into flames.

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Denver Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Phil Washington said that an alarm went off at approximately 11:10 pm on May 8, and an operator on duty "reviewed the alarm and identified a herd of deer just outside of the perimeter fence.” He added, "They did not initially see the trespasser."

“The camera view was alternating between the wildlife and the individual. There are some ditches in the area, so the person was out of view for a bit as well," Denver Airport's CEO said. Shortly after, Washington noted that the airport was alerted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a person had been fatally struck.

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According to the report, it only took Mott 15 seconds to jump over the eight-foot fence topped with barbed wire, and the time between climbing over the fence and being struck was roughly two minutes. Denver Airport's CEO added, "The location of the incident is about two miles away from the terminal — given the short time period, we were not able to intervene and prevent this person from reaching the runway.”

While the incident has been confirmed as a suicide, no note has been found at the scene, officials noted, adding that none of Mott’s belongings, including a vehicle, have been located by law enforcement yet.

At least 12 people aboard the plane sustained injuries in the incident as a result of the evacuation.

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The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it would not investigate the incident, stating that it falls outside the agency’s jurisdiction and would instead be handled by local law enforcement.

Denver Airport safety a top priority: CEO According to the CEO, safety continues to be a top priority at Denver Airport, which has 36 miles of fencing within 53 square miles of airport property.

"Since this incident, we have been asked, ‘Why don’t you electrify the fence?’ or ‘Why isn’t the fence taller?’ or ‘Why don’t you use razor wire instead of barbed wire?’" He added, "Safety and security, again, are always our top priority. We don’t want our fence to be deadly, and even if the fence were taller, we believe a motivated individual could find a way to penetrate it; that is why we have many layers of security.”

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Additionally, the airport will conduct a review to better understand the incident and how it happened. The CEO noted that while the airport has had fence-jumpers before, they were apprehended quite quickly.

Key Takeaways The incident highlights the need for improved security measures at airports.

Mental health awareness and resources are critical in preventing similar tragedies.

Understanding the motivations behind such actions can help in developing preventive strategies.