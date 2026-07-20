Man ignites fireworks and threatens pedestrians outside FBI building in New York; taken into custody: Report

A man was taken into custody on Monday morning (July 20) after igniting a fire, setting off fireworks and threatening pedestrians with a firearm outside a federal building in Lower Manhattan that houses the FBI's New York field office, according to Bloomberg which cited the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The incident unfolded outside 26 Federal Plaza, a major federal complex that also houses a federal immigration court. Police said the suspect was apprehended at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the NYPD, the man was pulling a cart containing long guns, additional fireworks and other items. Authorities said he ignited a fire and discharged fireworks while menacing people nearby with a firearm before federal police intervened.

Following the incident, the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit established a security perimeter around the building, while the bomb squad was called in to examine the items recovered from the suspect's cart.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said the fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on the block between Worth Street and Lafayette Street. Two engine companies and two ladder companies responded to the scene and quickly brought the fire under control.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to the fire department. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the injuries or whether the injured person was connected to the incident.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or announced any charges. Investigators are working to determine the motive behind the incident and whether the individual intended to target the federal building.