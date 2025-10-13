Man shot in the head at Alabama’s Dothan mall — Wiregrass Commons evacuated | What we know so far

One person was shot in the upper body near the mall closest to the Spirit Halloween store at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Alabama, as reported by WTVY news, citing police authorities.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens confirmed to a local ABC-affiliate that multiple individuals were shot near the Dillard's department store. The incident took place at the mall located at 900 Commons Drive.

Police noted that the individual shot during the incident is also the suspect in a murder investigation, according to a report by WTVY.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the head, though his current condition has not been publicly disclosed. Authorities revealed that the suspect had been the subject of a statewide search for several days before the shooting, said the report.

According to several reports, authorities confirmed that the incident was the result of a personal dispute between individuals with a history of conflict.

According to police, the situation escalated when several people entered a barber shop inside the mall and made threatening remarks toward a customer who was getting a haircut. The threats intensified as firearms were drawn. The individual in the barber chair was also armed, contributing to the exchange of gunfire.