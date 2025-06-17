Man stabs two officers in ‘targeted’ attack inside Manhattan courthouse, motive under investigation

A 37-year-old man from Queens launched a violent knife attack inside Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday morning (June 16), slashing two court officers in what officials described as a “targeted” assault. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Wohl, was caught on surveillance video walking calmly into the building at 100 Centre Street around 9:30 a.m. before suddenly attacking.

The New York Post obtained chilling footage showing Wohl lunging at a court officer near the metal detectors, slashing him in the face, then quickly turning to stab a second officer in the neck. A third officer was shoved into a barrier as he attempted to intervene.

Officers injured, suspect subdued Despite the violent attack, several other court officers swiftly responded, tackling Wohl to the ground and disarming him.

“Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody,” said a spokesperson for the Office of Court Administration (OCA).

The wounded officers were taken to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition. Charges against Wohl are pending.

Repeat offender, known to court staff Law enforcement sources told The Post that Wohl was a known troublemaker at the courthouse, frequently harassing staff.

“He’s always harassing the court officers,” a police source said. “He said he wanted to kill them.”

Another court officer echoed the concern: “He comes to the building and causes trouble, agitates court officers — but nothing like this.”