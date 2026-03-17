Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire brought under control in 90 minutes, construction workers safely evacuated

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: An incident of fire has been reported on the rooftop of a building in New York City's Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. Officials of the New York Fire Department are currently at the spot.
The incident occurred on a building at East 43rd Street. As per fire officials and videos that have emerged, the smoke is stemming from an air conditioning vent on the rooftop of the building, which is currently under renovation. Fire officials are fearing that some workers are trapped inside the building currently.
The building, located in Midtown East and currently under renovation, initially raised concerns that workers could be trapped inside.
FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston confirmed all individuals were safely evacuated and accounted for.
Firefighters deployed multiple units to contain the blaze.
“It took a little less than 90 minutes to get the fire under control,” FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston said.
According to the New York City Fire Department, the blaze began around 9:45 a.m. in the building’s cooling tower, part of its HVAC system.
At a news conference, FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston said the fire started burning at around 9:45 a.m. on the roof in the building's cooling tower, which is part of the HVAC system, leading to an all-hands operation.
City emergency officials advised residents and visitors to avoid the intersection of East 43rd Street and Madison Avenue, where firefighting operations remain underway. Emergency personnel continue to monitor the situation as efforts to control the blaze progress.
The incident occurred close to staging areas for the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which typically forms along Vanderbilt Avenue before proceeding up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.
The fire may have involved a backup generator, with around 100 gallons of diesel fuel stored nearby.
Authorities said the exact cause remains under investigation.
The affected building was evacuated, while upper floors of nearby skyscrapers were also cleared as a safety measure.
Hundreds of firefighters converged on the scene to battle the inferno.
Crews made their way to the roof of the building to tackle the flames. Operations intensified to contain the fire.
The fire site lies just steps away from the route of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The parade runs along Fifth Avenue and is considered the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade globally.
As per CBS, the blaze occurred at the start of the York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This is the 265th year of the NY Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
A Notify NYC alert has been issued, which has warned New Yorkers of delays in traffic as well as public transport disruptions in view of emergency personnel working to extinguish the fire.