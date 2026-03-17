Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire brought under control in 90 minutes, construction workers safely evacuated

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: An incident of fire has been reported on the rooftop of a building in New York City's Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. Officials of the New York Fire Department are currently at the spot.

The incident occurred on a building at East 43rd Street. As per fire officials and videos that have emerged, the smoke is stemming from an air conditioning vent on the rooftop of the building, which is currently under renovation. Fire officials are fearing that some workers are trapped inside the building currently.