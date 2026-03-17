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Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire brought under control in 90 minutes, construction workers safely evacuated

Midtown Manhattan fire: FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston said the fire started burning at around 9:45 a.m. on the roof in the building's cooling tower, leading to an all-hands operation. “It took a little less than 90 minutes to get the fire under control,” Whiston said.

Sayak Basu
Updated17 Mar 2026, 10:47:21 PM IST
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Fire and heavy smoke are seen at a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan near the St. Patrick's Day Parade route in New York City on March 17, 2026.
Fire and heavy smoke are seen at a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan near the St. Patrick's Day Parade route in New York City on March 17, 2026.(AFP)

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: An incident of fire has been reported on the rooftop of a building in New York City's Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday. Officials of the New York Fire Department are currently at the spot.

The incident occurred on a building at East 43rd Street. As per fire officials and videos that have emerged, the smoke is stemming from an air conditioning vent on the rooftop of the building, which is currently under renovation. Fire officials are fearing that some workers are trapped inside the building currently.

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17 Mar 2026, 10:47:21 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Construction workers safely evacuated

The building, located in Midtown East and currently under renovation, initially raised concerns that workers could be trapped inside.

FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston confirmed all individuals were safely evacuated and accounted for.

17 Mar 2026, 10:43:16 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire brought under control in 90 minutes

Firefighters deployed multiple units to contain the blaze.

“It took a little less than 90 minutes to get the fire under control,” FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston said.

17 Mar 2026, 10:41:55 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire originated in building’s cooling tower

According to the New York City Fire Department, the blaze began around 9:45 a.m. in the building’s cooling tower, part of its HVAC system.

At a news conference, FDNY Deputy Chief Brian Whiston said the fire started burning at around 9:45 a.m. on the roof in the building's cooling tower, which is part of the HVAC system, leading to an all-hands operation.

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17 Mar 2026, 10:21:21 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Authorities urge public to avoid area

City emergency officials advised residents and visitors to avoid the intersection of East 43rd Street and Madison Avenue, where firefighting operations remain underway. Emergency personnel continue to monitor the situation as efforts to control the blaze progress.

17 Mar 2026, 10:11:54 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Fire near major parade staging area

The incident occurred close to staging areas for the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which typically forms along Vanderbilt Avenue before proceeding up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.

17 Mar 2026, 10:07:20 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Possible cause - generator and diesel fuel

The fire may have involved a backup generator, with around 100 gallons of diesel fuel stored nearby.

Authorities said the exact cause remains under investigation.

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17 Mar 2026, 10:05:27 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Evacuations ordered as precaution

The affected building was evacuated, while upper floors of nearby skyscrapers were also cleared as a safety measure.

17 Mar 2026, 10:04:25 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Firefighters launch massive response

Hundreds of firefighters converged on the scene to battle the inferno.

Crews made their way to the roof of the building to tackle the flames. Operations intensified to contain the fire.

17 Mar 2026, 10:00:40 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Incident near St. Patrick’s Day Parade route

The fire site lies just steps away from the route of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The parade runs along Fifth Avenue and is considered the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade globally.

17 Mar 2026, 09:49:36 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Blaze occurred at the start of New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

As per CBS, the blaze occurred at the start of the York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. This is the 265th year of the NY Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

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17 Mar 2026, 09:49:36 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Notify NYC alert warns of traffic delays

A Notify NYC alert has been issued, which has warned New Yorkers of delays in traffic as well as public transport disruptions in view of emergency personnel working to extinguish the fire.

17 Mar 2026, 09:49:36 PM IST

Midtown Manhattan fire LIVE updates: Massive fire on Manhattan building, videos viral on social media

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