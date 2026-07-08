Manhattan skyscraper evacuated after structural columns buckled, being ‘stabilised’ amid fear of collapse

An under-construction Manhattan high-rise at risk of collapse was stabilised late Tuesday, and some evacuations of nearby buildings were lifted.

“We’ve been monitoring the building for many hours and have not seen any movement," Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the New York City Department of Buildings, said during a news conference Tuesday.

"We were able to get to the 21st floor to inspect the work that's being done and feel confident that the emergency work is stabilising the situation," Tigani was quoted by a report as saying.

Evacuation During the Tuesday morning rush hour, emergency crews evacuated a busy Manhattan street block after structural columns buckled inside a skyscraper undergoing construction work, officials said.

The developer insisted there was no risk of the entire building collapsing. But city officials warned the situation remained serious as they worked to determine if the structure was safe enough to enter to perform remedial work.

"Two structural columns have buckled, in addition to multiple cracks and sagging floors. The building remains unstable. Since arriving on scene, we have witnessed additional movement in one of the compromised columns," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

View full Image View full Image A high-rise building under construction, which, according to the New York City Fire Department, remains at risk of collapse after two of its support columns buckled, is seen in a still image from video in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., July 7, 2026. FDNY/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY ( via REUTERS )

Nearby hotels, businesses, apartments and a school were evacuated and streets were closed as a precaution as police and firefighters swarmed the area, AFP correspondents saw.

By nighttime, residents were allowed back into several of the seven buildings that were evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple buildings in the area are still under evacuation orders as stabilisation work continues throughout the coming days, CNN reported.

The mayor had said New Yorkers will be allowed to "return back into these buildings when we are fully confident that they are safe for them to do so."

What exactly happened? The scene unfolded after columns were spotted buckling on Tuesday morning at the 1970s-era building, which is being converted into luxury apartments, according to the Associated Press.

Construction workers at the site and people in nearby buildings — including a school, diplomatic offices and several hotels — in the busy corridor of midtown were rushed out after firefighters were called there around 8 am.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani described it as “an extremely serious situation.”

"City officials going floor-by-floor later found no additional movement of the damaged columns, giving on-site contractors the greenlight to move forward with emergency repairs," his office said.

On Tuesday evening, workers could be seen shoring up the damage inside the gleaming glass-and-steel high rise.

That work is expected to continue, impacting a part of Manhattan near the famed Grand Central train station that is a hub for metro area commuters and residents as well as tourists.

Fears of collapse prompted evacuation orders

The building, which is the former headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is located just down the street from New York City icons like the Chrysler Building and the United Nations headquarters.

The former head office of the drug giant Pfizer, near Grand Central station and the United Nations headquarters, is being converted from offices into apartments in a major overhaul at the 37-story tower.

Leila Bozorg, one of Mamdani’s deputy mayors, said it was “encouraging” the building did not appear to be shifting as officials went up into and past the damaged floors on their way to the 37th floor — the top floor — of the building.

From the street below, a badly bent structural column could be seen through a large glass window on the 21st floor. The fire department, which also posted images of the column, said they found multiple cracks and sagging floors as well.

Asked earlier in the day if there was concern of a collapse, Fire Chief John Esposito said the way the steel-framed building is constructed, “it would not be a total collapse, it would be more of a localized collapse.”

Nearby buildings and streets remained evacuated for much of the day, including a school and the Israeli consulate just across the street. The former Pfizer building itself was empty at the time, other than for the construction workers.

Ramesh Yallappa, a tourist who was among those evacuated from a nearby hotel, said he initially feared it was a fire in the hotel when an immediate evacuation was ordered Tuesday morning.

“That moment, we were really really scared,” he said.

Developer says new addition led to damage

With more than 1,600 units, the developers say the project is the largest office-to-residential conversion in the city’s history. Gensler, the architectural firm leading the project, says on its website that it is transforming a pair of 1970s-era office buildings by adding more than a dozen stories and redesigning an adjoining tower.

Building department records show the project has been fined by the city for several safety violations, including glass and metal falling off the building, along with an incident where a worker fell off a ladder.

Spokespersons for Gensler and MetroLoft, the project developer, didn’t return messages seeking comment.

But in a statement to The New York Times, MetroLoft stressed that the building itself is not at risk of collapse and that no debris fell from the building.

Nathan Berman, founder of MetroLoft, told The Wall Street Journal that the added weight from widening the top 15 or so floors of the building likely caused the damage. The two columns that buckled may not have been properly reinforced, he told the newspaper.

“Why those particular two columns and nothing else? We don’t know,” Berman told the Journal. “We’re investigating that.”

He maintained the building’s integrity wasn’t compromised.

“Ninety-five percent of the building, the structure is sound and intact,” Berman told the Journal. “There is no way that this corner of a small extension all of a sudden topples this building.”

Experts say more extensive repairs likely needed

Emily Guglielmo, a structural engineer based in California, said the buckled columns are likely not repairable and will need to be removed and replaced.

“A lot of these things — cracking, deflections, sagging — those elements are probably not salvageable,” she said.

Replacing the columns will require rigorous analysis, and the repairs will be expensive, experts said.

The short-term solution is shoring up the structure and the floors, said Abi Aghayere, a professor of structural engineering at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Shoring involves installing four-legged scaffolding to temporarily carry the load that the structure is supposed to carry until the columns can be replaced, Aghayere said.

Yi Bao, associate professor of civil engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, said the building could be damaged beyond the buckled columns, which could have forced the loads to be redistributed to different parts of the building.

Ed Miller, an area resident, said he walks under the building’s scaffolding several times a day, but will find other routes home going forward.