Donald Trump, poised to become the 47th President of the United States, celebrated with a victory dance at the end of his Florida address, set to the tune of "YMCA" by the Village People.

Though “YMCA” was released in 1978 and initially linked to LGBTQ culture, it has since gained mainstream popularity and is frequently played at sports events across the US and Europe. Trump adopted the song during his recovery from COVID-19, using its upbeat rhythm to energise his rallies.

Lyrics:

“Young man, there's a place you can go

I said, young man, when you're short on your dough

You can stay there, and I'm sure you will find

Many ways to have a good time.

It's fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.”

The song became especially popular during Michigan's anti-lockdown protests, where militia groups blasted it at the state Capitol. Trump also played it when departing the White House at the end of his presidency.

Dr. A. Jamie Saris, an anthropology professor at Maynooth University in Ireland, noted that Trump's supporters often embrace nostalgic aesthetics, and "YMCA" taps into a longing for a simpler, idealised version of America—a sentiment that aligns well with Trump's campaign.

However, for many, the choice of "YMCA" seems paradoxical. The song's historical ties to gay culture and the LGBTQ community contrast with the anti-LGBT views held by some of Trump’s conservative supporters, including evangelical Christians who have opposed same-sex marriage and, in some cases, supported conversion therapy.

Despite the song’s controversial association, Village People frontman Victor Willis has since dropped his objections to Trump's use of "YMCA" at rallies, acknowledging the publicity it brought. Trump’s use of the song is legal, as his campaign secured a political-use license from BMI, and it even helped the track reach #2 on Billboard’s digital chart. While Willis’s wife had previously sent a cease-and-desist, Willis now dismisses a lawsuit as “stupid and hateful.”