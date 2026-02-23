Authorities are reconstructing the final hours of Austin Tucker Martin, the 21-year-old North Carolina man fatally shot by United States Secret Service agents outside Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in the early hours of Sunday (22 February). Emerging details suggest a volatile mix of political conviction, religious fervour and growing fixation on the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files.

The confrontation between security forced and Austin Tucker Martin occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time near the north gate of the estate. Neither Trump nor Melania Trump was present in Florida at the time of the incident.

Fatal encounter outside Mar-a-Lago According to the United States Secret Service, Martin was armed with a shotgun and carrying a gas can when agents engaged him after he allegedly breached a secure perimeter near the resort’s entrance. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect is believed to have purchased the shotgun while driving south from North Carolina. A box for the weapon was later discovered inside his vehicle.

Austin Tucker Martin’s family had reportedly filed a missing persons report shortly before the incident.

Investigators are examining whether the suspect intended to carry out a broader act of violence or whether his actions reflected an impulsive escalation tied to personal grievances and online radicalisation.

Austin Tucker Martin'ss Fixation on Epstein files Central to the investigation is Austin Tucker Martin’s apparent preoccupation with the latest disclosures related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. According to TMZ, which cited text messages sent to a co-worker, Martin had grown increasingly animated about the EPstein files and what he believed they revealed about elite impunity.

Co-workers at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina told the outlet that he was frustrated that powerful figures were “getting away with it,” referring to the Epstein files.

In a message dated February 15, 2026, and obtained by TMZ, Martin wrote: "I don't know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable."

Austin Tucker Martin added: "The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness."

Friends and colleagues described a young man who had become increasingly immersed in conspiracy-laden narratives about secrecy and corruption.

Austin Tucker Martin's Political allegiance and religious conviction Those who knew Martin said he openly supported Trump and, as recently as late last year, described the former president as a “strong leader.” His political views were intertwined with a deepening embrace of Christian faith, which he reportedly discussed frequently in the workplace.

Despite his ideological intensity, acquaintances portrayed Austin Tucker Martin as earnest rather than overtly hostile. They noted that he had expressed frustration over the economic pressures facing young Americans, particularly the rising cost of living. Martin complained that moving out of his parents’ home required holding multiple jobs or sharing accommodation.

Austin Tucker Martin had attempted to organise a union drive at his workplace in pursuit of higher wages, though the effort did not succeed. In addition to his primary employment, he supplemented his income by selling pencil sketches of local landscapes and portraits.