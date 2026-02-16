Marco Rubio after talks with Zelensky in Munich says Trump aims to ‘end the bloodshed once and for all'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (February 14) on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine-Russia war intensify ahead of planned talks in Geneva next week. Both leaders discussed security cooperation, defence ties and preparations for trilateral negotiations involving the US, Ukraine and Russia.

Trump pushes end to bloodshed In a post on X, Rubio shared a photo with Zelensky and wrote that President Donald Trump “wants a solution that ends the bloodshed once and for all,” underscoring the administration’s aim to bring a durable peace to the nearly four-year conflict.

Preparations underway for Geneva peace talks Zelensky said he had also spoken with Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of the scheduled Geneva meetings, which his government expects to be “truly productive,” according to his X post.

He noted additional developments following recent talks in Abu Dhabi, although he added that “not everything can be shared over the phone” and that his negotiating team would present Ukraine’s position next week.

Wider diplomatic engagement at Munich Rubio also said that he discussed ending the war in Ukraine with his Group of Seven counterparts at the Munich conference, alongside efforts to advance global peace and stability.

War and diplomacy The Ukraine war, now in its fourth year, continues to see heavy fighting even as diplomatic efforts escalate. Peace talks set for Geneva on Tuesday are viewed as a critical test of whether a ceasefire or broader agreement can be reached, with both Kyiv and Washington emphasising the need for a durable, lasting peace.

Previous talks fail to break deadlock Previous US-led diplomatic efforts to broker consensus on ending the war between Ukraine and Russia have failed to overcome key sticking points, despite multiple rounds of negotiations.

The most recent attempts — two rounds of talks held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates — did not produce a breakthrough. While officials described the discussions as constructive, they ultimately stalled over fundamental issues that continue to divide Kyiv and Moscow.

At the center of the impasse is the future of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, an industrial heartland that has been largely occupied by Russian forces since the early months of the conflict. Ukraine maintains that any peace agreement must respect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, while Russia has sought recognition of its control over occupied territories.

