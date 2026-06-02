Rubio set to testify before Congress for first time since US-Iran war amid scrutiny over Trump's diplomatic efforts

Ever since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will appear for back-to-back hearings on Capitol Hill on Tuesday (local time) for the first time.

ABC News reported that Rubio is set to face a series of questions about the US President Donald Trump's administration's fragile or stalling diplomatic efforts around the world.

Rubio will sit before House and Senate committees to make the Department's annual budget request; however, the report suggests the focus is likely to shift quickly to the shaky ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, which has been further tested in recent days by back-and-forth attacks.

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Trump administration defends Iran war Rubio and several other Cabinet members have defended Trump's decision to launch the Iran conflict despite promises over the years not to engage in "forever wars" in the Middle East. However, that work has been made more difficult by Trump's shifting goals for the conflict.

Democrats fume over lack of congressional approval While the Secretary of State is going to testify before Congress for the first time since the Iran war, he previously took part in a classified briefing for lawmakers days after the first US and Israeli strikes. Rubio has faced Democrats' anger over the lack of congressional approval but received strong support from most Republicans for taking action against one of America's oldest adversaries.

Previously, the House had also planned to vote on a war powers resolution, but Republican leaders prevented it from reaching the floor after it became evident that they lacked sufficient support to block its passage.

Republicans back Democrats over Iran war's mounting costs In the two months following the outbreak of the war, a small but increasing number of Republicans joined Democrats in raising concerns about the conflict's mounting costs and its broader economic impact ahead of the November midterm elections.

In May, the Senate managed to advance legislation for the first time that would have forced the US President to withdraw from the conflict after GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, fresh off a primary election loss in which Trump endorsed his opponent, joined Democrats in pushing it forward.

The developments highlight growing challenges for the GOP in sustaining political support for Trump's approach to the war, as an increasing number of Republican lawmakers appear willing to break ranks with Trump over the conflict.

Earlier in May, The New York Times reported that the US Senate blocked Democrats' bid to halt the war in Tehran; some Republicans broke with the party line and joined Democrats in questioning Trump.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky in backing the Democrats' effort to advance the measure. The move highlighted growing frustration within the GOP over the Iran conflict and the US President's handling of it.

Rubio likely to face questions on Cuba Following his appearances today before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Appropriations subcommittee responsible for the State Department, the Secretary of State will return to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the equivalent Senate Appropriations subcommittee.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, is also likely to face a series of questions over the administration's escalatory behaviour toward Cuba after Trump hinted that the small island country could be the next US target after operations in Iran are wrapped up.

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Despite a series of meetings between Washington and Havana, the US President and Secretary of State have renewed threats against the island's government, a move that carries added significance following the administration's announcement of criminal charges against former President Raúl Castro.

During his congressional career and now as Washington's top diplomat, Rubio has maintained that Havana is a national security threat because of its ties to US adversaries.