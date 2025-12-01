Rubio on peace talks: ‘Not just the end of the war’ — must ensure Ukraine ‘never has another war again’

Marco Rubio said after the US–Ukraine negotiations that the goal is a durable peace that safeguards Ukraine’s future, stressing that the US wants an outcome that leaves the country “sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Dec 2025, 02:10 AM IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida, U.S., November 30, 2025. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Hallandale Beach, Florida, U.S., November 30, 2025. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui (REUTERS)

Senior US and Ukrainian officials held about four hours of negotiations on Sunday (November 30) aimed at outlining a path toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as “very productive,” while cautioning that “more work remains”.

Speaking after the meeting, Rubio stressed that Washington is focused not only on halting hostilities but ensuring Ukraine’s long-term stability.

“This is not just about ending a war. This is about ending a war in a way that creates a mechanism and a way forward that will allow them to be independent and sovereign [and] never have another war again,” Rubio said.

He added that the US seeks an outcome that keeps Ukraine “sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity.”

Talks follow criticism of draft peace plan

The meeting comes as diplomats continue revising a 28-point US-Russia draft plan, previously criticized for leaning too heavily toward Russian demands. Initial provisions reportedly included limits on Ukraine’s military, a fast-tracked election timeline, a block on NATO membership, and ceding the entire Donbas region to Russia — a position Kyiv rejected.

Negotiators said changes have since been made, though the details remain unclear.

Trump envoys prepare for Moscow round

Rubio was joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who are expected to travel to Moscow this week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“There are a lot of moving parts, and obviously there’s another party involved,” Rubio noted. “We have a pretty good understanding of their views as well.”

Ukraine praises US engagement

The Ukrainian delegation included security council head Rustem Umerov, armed forces chief Andrii Hnatov, and presidential adviser Oleksandr Bevz.

Umerov expressed Kyiv’s appreciation following criticism by President Trump that Ukraine had been insufficiently grateful.

“U.S. is hearing us. U.S. is supporting us. U.S. is working beside us,” Umerov said.

Zelensky replaces lead negotiator amid scandal

The Florida talks unfolded days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted the resignation of Andrii Yermak, his chief of staff and previous top negotiator. Yermak’s home was searched as part of a probe into a $100 million energy-sector embezzlement scandal that has shaken Kyiv.

Zelensky said on Saturday that the US team was demonstrating a “constructive approach.”

“In the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end,” the president said.

