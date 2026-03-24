Marco Rubio testifies in former congressman David Rivera's trial over alleged Venezuela lobbying

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the witness stand in Miami on Tuesday (March 24) in the criminal trial of former congressman David Rivera, who is accused of acting as an unregistered agent for Venezuela. The testimony marks a highly unusual moment, with a sitting Cabinet official appearing in court.

Prosecutors allege Rivera lobbied US officials in 2017 to ease pressure on Nicolas Maduro without disclosing he was paid $20 million by a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil company, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Rubio on the stand When asked about his employment, Rubio—who also serves as national security adviser—responded: "Yeah, I have two jobs.”

Rubio testified about his past interactions with Rivera, a former roommate and political ally, whom he met during his time as a US senator.

Prosecutors’ argument Prosecutors say Rivera met Rubio twice in 2017 and pushed for a negotiated approach toward Venezuela without revealing his financial ties.

“You’re going to hear how he would not have sat down with his old friend if he knew that David Rivera was secretly working for Venezuela,” prosecutor Roger Cruz said.

Defence pushback Rivera has pleaded not guilty, arguing his work was commercial and linked to a US-based subsidiary. His lawyer Edward Shohat said: “David Rivera had no reason to tell Rubio about that contract.”

He added that Rivera’s meetings with Rubio were focused on supporting Venezuela’s opposition: “Both of them were about working with the Venezuelan opposition.”

Political and legal stakes The trial highlights concerns over foreign lobbying and access to US policymakers. Prosecutors argue Rivera leveraged political connections, while the defence portrays him as working against Maduro’s regime.

Despite the alleged efforts, the Trump administration ultimately increased sanctions on Venezuela.