‘Marco’s my best friend’: JD Vance shuts down rivalry rumors, plays down 2028 ambitions

Vice President JD Vance has dismissed speculation of a rivalry with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying reports of tension are unfounded despite both being viewed as potential successors to President Donald Trump in 2028.

Vance, in an interview with Fox News, laughed off suggestions that Trump was stoking competition between them. “Not at all,” Vance said. “Marco’s probably my best friend in the administration. We hang out and talk all the time. He’s doing a really good job.”

Trump elevates Rubio’s role While Vance edged out Rubio to become Trump’s running mate in 2024, the president has continued to give Rubio high-profile responsibilities. Rubio, who now serves as secretary of state, was recently appointed interim national security adviser after the removal of Michael Waltz.

Trump: No successor named yet Although Trump has praised both men as potential leaders of the MAGA movement’s future, he has declined to endorse either one for 2028. In a May 4 NBC News interview, Trump mentioned both Vance and Rubio when discussing the party’s future.

Asked about Trump’s reluctance to endorse a successor, Vance told Fox News: “The president’s not going to name a successor 110 days into his administration, nor should he.”