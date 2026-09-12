Maria Bartiromo Fox News departure: Former anchor speaks out for first time after exit, hints at what lies ahead

Maria Bartiromo has broken her silence a week after Fox News Media announced that it had parted ways with the longtime anchor, using social media to thank friends and followers for the support she has received since the news emerged.

Maria Bartiromo shares first post after leaving Fox News The journalist, who spent more than 12 years with Fox News Media, shared her first public message on the matter on X on Thursday, 10 September, a day before her 59th birthday.

Alongside a photograph of a rainbow breaking through clouds, Bartiromo wrote, “Thank you to all friends & followers for your amazing words I am so grateful for the outpouring of love on SM [social media] & texts. I love you all. here’s a great shot of the 🌈 breaking through, I snapped the other day. More to come."

The brief post did not directly address the circumstances surrounding her departure from Fox. But the final line — “More to come” — has drawn attention as questions continue over what lies ahead for one of the network's most recognisable business and political television personalities.

Fox News Media announced on September 3 that Bartiromo was no longer with the company, ending a tenure that lasted 12-and-a-half years. The company said the decision was effective immediately and thanked her for her work, but did not provide a detailed explanation for the separation.

“We thank Maria for her work over the last 12 ½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter,” Fox News Media said in its announcement.

The move also brought immediate changes to the programmes associated with Bartiromo. Her weekday Fox Business programme Mornings with Maria aired its final episode on September 3 and was subsequently renamed Mornings with FOX Business, with rotating anchors taking over the slot.

Her weekly programme Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street was also rebranded as FBN’s Wall Street, while Sunday Morning Futures was handed to Jason Chaffetz temporarily, with Fox saying a new host would be announced later.

The circumstances surrounding Bartiromo's exit have become more complicated because her lawyer has publicly challenged reports describing her as having been fired.

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Bryan Freedman, Bartiromo's attorney, said after Fox's announcement that claims suggesting she had been fired or was no longer employed by the company were “absolutely and unequivocally false”. He also indicated that evidence supporting Bartiromo's position could emerge through legal proceedings or otherwise.

Fox News Media has stood by its original announcement and has not publicly provided further details about the reasons behind the separation, according to subsequent reports.

Bartiromo joined Fox in 2014 after a two-decade career at CNBC, where she became one of the most prominent names in business television and was known for pioneering live reporting from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. At Fox, she became a major presence across both Fox Business and Fox News, hosting programmes focused on markets, politics and current affairs.

Her departure has also prompted public reactions from prominent political figures, including Donald Trump, who praised Bartiromo after the announcement and described her as a “true warrior”.

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