Marjorie Taylor Greene claims death threats, slams Donald Trump — 'The man I supported and helped get elected'

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday slammed US President Donald Trump and accused him of fueling and egging on threats against her.

Advertisement

Trump had on Friday withdrawn his endorsement of Republican lawmaker, who had been for long a fierce defender of him.

Also Read | Melania's shoutout to husband Trump as Prez signs executive order on foster care

In a a post on X, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she was now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for her safety as a hot bed of threats against her were being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.

“The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States.”

“As a woman I take threats from men seriously,” added the Republican.

Advertisement

Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, said that she now has a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel.

“As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone. My phone is blowing up with constant amazing support. I’m so thankful!,” she added.

Also Read | Trump intensifies war with Marjorie Taylor Greene in back-to-back posts

The lawmaker demanded that the Political Industrial Complex and the toxic violent nature of American politics must end. “Our country is worth saving and it can only be done if we pull together and save ourselves.”

Advertisement

A few days ago, the Georgia Republican had accused Trump of trying to intimidate other Republicans ahead of a vote next week on releasing the Epstein files.

Greene was one of only four House Republicans who joined Democrats in signing a petition to force a vote on releasing the full Department of Justice files related to Epstein.

In recent weeks she has also called Trump's rollout of trade tariffs "bumpy" and criticised his foreign policy focus, saying she wants him to prioritise domestic issues.