Marjorie Taylor Greene affirms loyalty for Trump administration amid Epstein files fallout

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, said on Sunday (November 16) that she continues to support President Trump and his administration, even after his recent public criticism.

“I do support him and his administration,” Greene said during an interview on CNN.

Greene cites transparency, not disloyalty Greene said the tension stems from her push for transparency regarding the Epstein files, which she insists is not an act of disloyalty.

“The response from Mr. Trump has been unfortunate,” she told the news outlet, “but I will continue to do my small part to get the files released.”

Greene warned that Trump’s remarks could put her in danger. “Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger,” she said, calling the clash “the most intense” in their relationship.

Calls to end toxic rhetoric The Georgia Republican urged Americans to reject divisive politics and lead by example. “I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric,” Greene said.

She also expressed personal regret for contributing to political toxicity: “I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.”

Epstein files controversy Greene has been under scrutiny for advocating the release of federal documents detailing Epstein’s crimes, including potential involvement or knowledge by powerful individuals.

“I believe the country deserves transparency in these files, and I don’t believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,” Greene said. “I have no idea what’s in the files. I can’t even guess.”

Trump distances from Epstein Trump, who was associated with Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s, has repeatedly denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. According to Trump, their relationship ended after Epstein allegedly “hired away” female staff from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.