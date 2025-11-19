Will Trump's DOJ's release Epstein files? 'That's the real test', says Marjorie Taylor Greene after Congress votes

As the US Congress passed the bill to release the full Epstein files, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned on Tuesday whether the government of President Donald Trump would actually release them.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Greene said, “While I want to see every single name released so that these women don’t have to live in fear and intimidation—which is something I’ve had a small taste of in just the past few days, just a small taste—they’ve been living it for years."

"But the real test will be: Will the Department of Justice release the files, or will it all remain tied up in investigations? Will the CIA release the files? Will a federal judge—will a judge in New York, sorry, a judge in New York release the information? That’s information that needs to come out," she said.

“Watching this actually turn into a fight has ripped MAGA apart,” Greene said in a press conference on the steps of the Capitol, surrounded by survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring who offered dramatic accounts of abuse they suffered as teenagers.

“I’ll tell you right now, this has been one of the most destructive things to MAGA,” Greene added, “watching the man that we supported early on, three elections, for people that stood for hours, slept in their cars to go to rallies, have fought for truth and transparency.”

Shortly after an overwhelming vote in the US House of Representatives, the Senate also passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Tuesday, moving a step closer to the forced release of the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bill will now be sent to President Donald Trump for his assent.

Will the Trump's DOJ release Epstein Files? The legislation requires the release of all files and records, including investigations, flight logs, travel records, immunity deals, internal DOJ communications, and all records related to Epstein’s case and his 2019 death in prison.

Trump may be able to delay the release of key files even if the measure becomes law.

On Friday, Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s possible ties to notable Democrats and the ongoing probe could prevent release of related files, Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who helped spearhead the legislation, said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein nearly two decades ago and was not aware of the late financier’s activities, just last week pushed back against Republicans supporting a discharge petition to force the House vote.

Trump’s handling of the investigation — from claiming he wasn’t in the files at all, to having his deputy attorney general interview Maxwell who was later moved to more comfortable accommodations, to ordering an investigation into Democrats — has only exacerbated tensions within the party.