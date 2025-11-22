Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from Congress: Feud with Donald Trump explained in 5 points

Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced that she will resign from Congress, days after her feud with US President Donald Trump escalated over the release of the Epstein files, the BBC reported. The break between the Georgia congresswoman and Donald Trump moved fast in 2025. What began as a routine disagreement inside the GOP turned into one of the most visible rifts of the year.

The fallout did not unfold in one moment. It is built in parts - public, sharp, and irreversible. Here is the entire Marjorie Taylor Greene-Donald Trump tussle explained in five points.

Early ties that eventually snapped Greene entered national politics wrapped in Trump’s approval, often positioning herself as one of his strongest defenders. Throughout most of his presidency, she echoed the “America First" agenda and campaigned across conservative platforms on his behalf.

That footing shifted by late 2025, when both sides began signaling frustration. What looked like an internal disagreement soon widened into a full break.

Clash over the Epstein files The turning point came when Greene pressed for the release of documents tied to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She claimed Trump resisted full disclosure, framing the issue as a transparency test. Her criticism was direct and sustained, pushing her from supportive surrogate to open opponent.

Trump’s allies dismissed her allegations; Greene doubled down and treated the dispute as a matter of principle.

Policy fights over foreign aid and spending Once the dispute over the Epstein files escalated, Greene broadened her attack. She argued that Trump had drifted on core “America First” ideas - pointing to Ukraine funding, rising defense budgets, and what she called a lack of urgency on domestic issues such as inflation and health care.

Those policy jabs were repeated in interviews and posts, giving the feud a wider frame.

Public blows and a retreat from support Trump responded online with personal shots, pulled his endorsement, and hinted he would back a challenger in her next primary, the BBC reported. The exchange hardened from policy to personality almost overnight. Greene, in turn, accused Trump of abandoning his base. The two had no visible attempts at reconciliation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation By November, the situation reached a different scale. Greene said she faced “unwarranted and vicious attacks,” harassment and safety concerns as the conflict intensified. She later announced she would step down from Congress in January 2026, ending her term early, according to Al Jazeera.

Her departure marked the formal end of her alliance with Trump - a shift that underscored deeper fractures within the broader Republican party.

