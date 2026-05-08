Mark Hamill faces backlash over post depicting Donald Trump dead, issues apology

A social media post by actor Mark Hamill has triggered political backlash in the United States, drawing a sharp response from the White House.
The controversy began after Hamill shared an AI-generated image on his verified account on the social platform Bluesky. The image depicted former US President Donald Trump lying in a grave, with a headstone marked “Donald J. Trump 1946–2024” and the caption “If Only”.
The post quickly spread online, prompting criticism from political figures and government officials.
According to reports, the White House responded strongly, describing Hamill as “one sick individual” and linking such imagery to a broader pattern of inflammatory political rhetoric. The criticism came at a sensitive time, with officials pointing to recent assassination attempts involving Trump and warning against language or visuals that could be seen as encouraging violence.
The backlash intensified across social media, with critics arguing that the imagery crossed a line from political satire into something more extreme. The timing of the post, in the context of heightened political tensions in the United States, added to the reaction.
Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. However, this incident marked one of the strongest reactions to his online commentary.
Following the criticism, Hamill deleted the post and issued an apology. In his response, he clarified that he was not wishing death upon Trump, but rather expressing a desire for him to face political defeat, legal accountability and historical judgement.
Hamill wrote on Bluesky, “Accurate Edit for Clarity: ‘He should live long enough to… be held accountable for his… crimes.’ Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate. 💙-mh”
Hamill said he intended the opposite of what the image appeared to convey and acknowledged that sharing such imagery may have been inappropriate.
The White House, however, maintained its criticism, arguing that public figures have a responsibility to avoid content that could escalate tensions. Officials also referenced multiple recent incidents involving threats or violence directed at Trump, underscoring concerns about the broader political climate.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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