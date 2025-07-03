Mark Zuckerberg asked to leave Oval Office? Meta CEO's surprise visit during military meeting worries officials: Report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unexpectedly entered the Oval Office during a meeting about the new F-47 stealth fighter jet. His surprising visit reportedly left military officials uneasy.

A young aide briefly showed something to President Trump on a laptop, and his phone rang multiple times. The officials, expecting privacy, were worried whether these interruptions could have leaked sensitive information.

Officials at the fighter jet meeting reportedly felt confused and uneasy due to the casual atmosphere. One person even called it a “bizarro world” experience.

According to NBC News sources, Mark Zuckerberg was asked to wait outside as he lacked security clearance. However, this report has now been refuted by a senior White House official. According to the representative, the incident was “mischaracterised” in the report.

“He was not asked to leave. He popped in to say hello at the president’s request, and then left to wait for his meeting with POTUS to begin, which was scheduled to occur after the meeting with the pilots,” the official told the New York Post.

Mark Zuckerberg’s changing stance on Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg was once accused of being involved in anti-Trump activism. He donated $400 million to support nonpartisan election infrastructure during the 2020 US presidential election. Trump and his allies criticised it as a measure to influence the election against Trump.

However, things have apparently changed since Donald Trump won the 2024 US election. Zuckerberg is now accused of trying to get close to the US president. He attended Trump’s inauguration in January and visited the White House many times.

At Meta, he made changes seen as helpful to conservatives. The measures include stopping fact-checking on the platform. He also added UFC President Dana White to Meta’s board. White is a known Trump supporter.

