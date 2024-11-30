Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday (November 27). The meeting was confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller during a discussion on an episode on Fox News.
"Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we're seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading," Miller was quoted as saying. “Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity.”
Zuckerberg’s meeting follows his public praise of Trump after the president-elect survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg called Trump’s response—standing up and raising his fist despite being shot—one of the “most badass things” he had ever witnessed.
“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg remarked, adding that such resilience resonates deeply with many Americans. "On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," he had also said.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.