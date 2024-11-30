Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

Ravi Hari ( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 27, as confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller on The Ingraham Angle. Miller stated that Zuckerberg expressed interest in supporting Trump’s vision for national renewal and prosperity.

Mark Zuckerberg joined Donald Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate November 27, with an advisor to the president-elect saying the tech billionaire 'wants to support the national renewal of America. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS and JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday (November 27). The meeting was confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller during a discussion on an episode on Fox News.

"Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we're seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading," Miller was quoted as saying. “Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity."

Zuckerberg praised Trump’s resilience

Zuckerberg’s meeting follows his public praise of Trump after the president-elect survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg called Trump’s response—standing up and raising his fist despite being shot—one of the “most badass things" he had ever witnessed.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life," Zuckerberg remarked, adding that such resilience resonates deeply with many Americans. "On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," he had also said.

