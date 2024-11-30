Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday (November 27). The meeting was confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller during a discussion on an episode on Fox News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we're seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading," Miller was quoted as saying. "Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity."

Zuckerberg praised Trump's resilience Zuckerberg's meeting follows his public praise of Trump after the president-elect survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg called Trump’s response—standing up and raising his fist despite being shot—one of the “most badass things" he had ever witnessed.