Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony with his wife Priscilla Chan on Monday. The Facebook founder also shared his photograph his wife on Instagram.

Apart from Zuckerberg, the meeting was also attended by other tech giants including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony featured the community of most influential men from tech titans, world leaders to former US presidents.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seated next to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Sunad Pirchai, and Elon Musk on the same row at the inauguration ceremony. The tech billionaires were seated behind Trump's wife Melania and children.

That's why when, Mark Zuckerberg captioned the photo with his wife from Trump's inauguration with “Optimistic and celebrating 🇺🇸", netizens were quick to remind him of his political stance nearly a year ago.

“Billionaires have no allegiance. They just cater to whoever is in power. Bill Gates donated millions to the Kamala campaign, but just had a 3 hour dinner with Trump a few days ago. It’s a business decision [sic]," commented a user on the post.

“You used to be cool & inspiring [sic]"

“YOU ARE KOWTOWING BECAUSE YOU ARE AFRIAD OF HIM AND WHICH IS WHY YOU DONATED A MILLION DOLLARS AND GOT RID OF FACT CHECKING. HOW SHAMEFUL… [sic]"

Another section of social media users made comments with reference to Zuckerberg's ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez from Donald Trump inauguration ceremony.

“Keep your eyes up here, Marc [sic]"

“We know Mark, anyone would have been caught peeping too [sic]"

Zuckerberg's photo with Lauren Sanchez goes viral Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sanchez's photogfraph went viral for all the wrong reasons.