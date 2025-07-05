Mark Zuckerberg shares the 'stupidest' thing he has done on 4th of July | Watch

As the US celebrates its 249th Independence Day on 4th July, Meta's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated it in a unique and eye-catching way, where he is seen sitting on a boat, with the US flag nearby. The surf video of him this time is a bit different from the last year, showcasing the costume donned with the US flag. Internet users say they can't imagine how he will celebrate it next year.

This year's hilarious video has an interesting question: “Is this the stupidest thing we've done so far?” Internet users are amazed to watch it and think whether it's the “stupidest” stunt he has pulled yet. The caption states, “Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸”

Netizens react One of the users said, “Most definitely not AI 😂😂” Another remarked, “Full send !!!! 🇺🇸 cant imagine how you celebrate next year 😂”. A third commented, “I literally woke up this morning and asked myself what you were going to do this year to top off the last few years 🤣”. “America 🙌. This is amazing, ”Epic us" were some other remarks made.

Last year video showed him surfing while holding the US flag in one hand and a beer can in the another.

US Independence Day: History and celebration The United States celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 each year, marking the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. On this day, the Continental Congress formally declared the thirteen American colonies free and independent from British rule.

Drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, the declaration proclaimed the colonies’ right to self-govern and asserted the principles of liberty, equality, and the pursuit of happiness. Though the vote for independence actually occurred on July 2, the final wording and adoption of the document on July 4 became the symbolic birthday of the nation.

Independence Day is a moment to honour the courage, vision, and sacrifice of the founding fathers and the many men and women who have defended the nation's freedom throughout its history. It stands not just as a remembrance of political separation, but as a celebration of enduring values, democracy, justice, and unity.