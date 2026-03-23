Markwayne Mullin moves closer to becoming DHS Secretary after Senate vote, faces final test amid shutdown crisis

With the final vote imminent, Mullin’s confirmation would place him at the helm of a deeply divided agency amid ongoing political battles over immigration policy and enforcement authority.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published23 Mar 2026, 02:09 AM IST
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) testifies during his confirmation hearing to be the next Homeland Security Secretary in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) testifies during his confirmation hearing to be the next Homeland Security Secretary in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Markwayne Mullin moved one step closer to becoming the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security after clearing a crucial procedural vote in the Senate on Sunday (March 22). The 54–37 vote, largely along party lines, sets up a final confirmation vote expected on Monday evening.

If confirmed, Mullin would replace Kristi Noem, who was dismissed by Donald Trump following controversy surrounding immigration enforcement operations.

Final vote looms after contentious hearing

Despite clearing the initial hurdle, Mullin still faces a decisive confirmation vote. His path has been marked by a heated confirmation hearing, where lawmakers from both parties scrutinized his past statements and conduct.

Among his critics was Rand Paul, with whom Mullin has a history of personal clashes. Mullin previously referred to Paul as a “snake” and defended a past physical altercation, positions he did not fully walk back during testimony.

“I’m not perfect. I don’t claim to be perfect,” Mullin said. “I make mistakes just like anybody else. But mistakes, if you own them, you can learn from them and you can move ahead.”

Bipartisan movement amid party divides

While the vote was mostly split along party lines, a few Democrats broke ranks. Martin Heinrich and John Fetterman supported advancing Mullin’s nomination, signaling limited bipartisan backing.

Fetterman had also played a pivotal role earlier in the week by helping move Mullin’s nomination out of committee.

DHS shutdown and political standoff

Mullin would assume leadership of a Department of Homeland Security currently facing a funding impasse. Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, have blocked DHS funding multiple times in an effort to push for stricter oversight and reforms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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