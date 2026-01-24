‘Marriage and children are not obstacles’: JD Vance slams ‘Far Left’ at March for Life

US Vice President JD Vance addressed the 2026 March for Life on January 23, emphasizing the administration’s pro-life priorities and pledging support for families across the United States.

Vance shared personal news with the crowd, highlighting his commitment to family life.

“Usha and I announced this week that we’re expecting our fourth, and it will be our third baby boy. So we’ll take whatever prayers you can give,” he said.

He encouraged attendees to find joy in their advocacy: “Looking out at this crowd today, it seems like you took that suggestion very well to heart because I see joyful people…beautiful little kids with incredible green hats.”

Life as a gift The vice president underscored the theme of the march, emphasizing technological advances in healthcare that protect life.

“I’m grateful for the technological breakthroughs that have allowed us to affirm and protect life — things like 3D ultrasounds…things like the new medical technologies that have saved the lives of countless premature babies,” he said.

Defending the Dobbs decision Vance praised the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs ruling, which ended the federal right to abortion:

“Three years ago…he [the president] delivered, and his Supreme Court justices delivered, the most important Supreme Court decision of my lifetime…[Dobbs] put a definitive end to the tyranny of judicial rule on the question of human life.”

He said the decision ended a “50-year culture of disposability” and empowered grassroots efforts to “build a culture of life from the grassroots up.”

Policy achievements and protections The vice president highlighted several administration initiatives to support families and protect life:

-Ending taxpayer funding for abortions, including travel costs

-Expanding religious freedom and conscience protections for healthcare workers

-Strengthening foster care and adoption programs

-Expanding child tax credits and the “Trump accounts” to support families financially

“We want Americans…to raise their kids with confidence that they’ll do well and grow up in safety and prosperity,” Vance said.

Combating abortion funding and foreign policy initiatives Vance announced steps to prevent US funds from supporting abortion abroad: “We’ve completely realigned U.S. foreign aid and turned off the tap for NGOs whose sole purpose is to dissuade people from having kids…we rejoined the Geneva Consensus Declaration to promote maternal health and strong families all over the world.”

Cultural and historical context Vance framed the pro-life movement as a moral imperative: “From the skeletons in brothels to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are…each life is fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator.”

He criticized cultural messaging that portrays marriage and children as burdens:

“Today, the far left in this country tells our young people that marriage and children are obstacles…They tell us that life itself is a burden. But we here at this march know that it’s a lie. We know that life is a gift.”

Call to action Vance concluded by calling for continued dedication to the pro-life cause: “Take heart in how far we’ve come. But don’t lose sight of why we march. And so long as you are out there marching for life, I hope you know that the vice president of the United States will march with you. God bless you all, and thanks for having me.”