‘Married her brother to gain citizenship’: Trump attacks Ilhan Omar over Charlie Kirk remarks – Controversy explained

US President Donald Trump blasted Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Thursday, ripping her birth country, Somalia and questioning her citizenship.

In a post on X, Trump said, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

WTrump's remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar came as the House of Representatives sought to censure her over comments she made regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Omar, an immigrant who criticised Kirk's views on gun ownership and race relations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in 2020, was targeted by GOP Rep.

Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who argued that Omar should be deported to Somalia. Omar was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

The 214-213 roll call shelved a resolution from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and have her removed from two House committees: Education and the Workforce, and Budget.

The two have feuded viciously on social media.

Also Read: Government by social media in Somalia

The two have been engaged in a bitter feud on social media, with Mace accusing Omar of pushing harmful rhetoric, while Omar has countered by accusing Mace of spreading false narratives to fundraise and further her gubernatorial ambitions.

The influence of Charlie Kirk, both personally and politically, is deeply felt on Capitol Hill — with figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson counting him as a friend. In the week following Kirk's assassination, his memory has been honored through various tributes, both large and small, AP reported.

A candlelight vigil was held late Monday evening in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, and a House resolution commemorating Kirk is expected to pass quickly. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who has credited Kirk with shaping her political career, is also advocating for a statue of Kirk to be placed in the Capitol to honor his lasting legacy.

“In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, policymakers must do all they can to stop radical left-wing violence,” wrote the Heritage Foundation's political arm, Heritage Action, in supporting Roy's proposal for a new committee to delve into “the forces behind the radical left’s assault on America.”

It's not the first time Congress has taken action against Omar or other lawmakers.

In 2023, Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, marking a shift in how censures and punishments are handed down in Congress.

When Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to censure Omar, Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas quickly responded with a counter-effort to censure Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., over allegations related to his personal and professional conduct.

Mills was one of four Republicans who sided with Democrats to reject the resolution against Omar.

More recently, however, the House appears to be backing off from such punitive actions, as lawmakers voted down a resolution to censure Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., and remove her from a committee assignment while she faces federal charges related to a visit to an immigration detention facility.