Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Date, history, significance and how it became a federal holiday

The life and legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will once again be honoured across the United States on Monday (January 19, 2026) as the nation observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. King, who led the fight against racial segregation and discrimination through nonviolent resistance, remains the only non-president to have a federal holiday named in his honour. The day is marked by the closure of federal offices.

When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed? Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. In 2026, the holiday falls on January 19.

The date is linked to King’s birthday, January 15, 1929, and was formalised under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, signed into law in 1968. The act moved several federal holidays to Mondays to create long weekends and reduce midweek disruptions.

Who was Martin Luther King Jr.? Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. first rose to national prominence during the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott in Alabama. He later became one of the most influential leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, founding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1957.

King played a central role in major civil rights campaigns, including the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on the National Mall. His advocacy for civil disobedience and nonviolence helped lead to landmark legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the same year he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Assassination and lasting impact Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Stanford Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute.

King was 39 years old at the time of his death.

How did MLK Day become a federal holiday? It took more than a decade of advocacy, public demonstrations, and congressional debate before the holiday was finally approved. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law in 1983, and the holiday was first observed nationwide in 1986.