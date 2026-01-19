Martin Luther King Day is a special occasion in America to commemorate the legacy of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. For more than three decades, the third Monday in January has been dedicated to the influential figure who helped to shape America’s history.

Martin Luther King Day is an American holiday, and people all over the country and around the world remember the civil rights activist who fought for racial equality. This year, it is being held on January 19.

People often use this time to connect with their communities, spend time together, and reflect on or advocate for racial equality and civil rights issues around the world.

Why do people celebrate? Before 1964, Black people in the US were treated unequally, and several parts of the country barred them from using the same schools, diners, cinemas or even public toilets as white people.

Luther King wanted to abolish these unfair practices and, hence, on August 28, 1963, he marched to the capital, Washington, and delivered a ground-breaking speech in front of thousands.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s 17-minute speech, titled “I Have a Dream,” envisioned a future where people would be treated equally regardless of the colour of their skin. The historic address inspired millions and played a key role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Act ended racial segregation in public places across the United States and prohibited discrimination in employment on the basis of race, gender, religion or national origin.

In 1964, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his civil rights activism. Four years later, in 1968, he was assassinated.

To honour his legacy, the United States observes Martin Luther King Day with parades and a public holiday, giving people a day off from work and school.

What’s open and closed on MLK Day 2026? On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026, several services across the US will observe closures or modified operations in line with federal holiday guidelines.

Federal offices and courts will remain closed

Many public schools will be shut, depending on district policy

Banks, postal services, and private businesses may operate on reduced or altered schedules

Retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues are generally expected to remain open

Local government offices and schools may vary by state and district

Travellers are advised to check local schedules in advance What changed under the Trump administration? While a US president cannot eliminate a federal holiday without congressional approval, administrative changes were made to how certain holidays are observed.

The US Department of the Interior confirmed that MLK Day has been removed from the National Park Service’s list of free-entry days for 2026

Juneteenth has also been removed from the fee-free access list

Officials clarified that these changes reflect a restructuring of park access dates, not the removal of the holidays themselves

Will national parks be free on MLK Day 2026? No, national parks will not offer free entry on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2026.

Visitors will be required to pay standard entrance fees on January 19

Annual passes and existing exemptions will still be valid

The National Park Service said the change applies nationwide

Fee-free days in 2026 will begin with Presidents’ Day on February 16 Is Walmart open on MLK Day 2026? Walmart generally shuts its stores only on two holidays each year—Thanksgiving and Christmas. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026, Walmart locations will remain open and operate during regular business hours, typically from 6 am to 11 pm.

