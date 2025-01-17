Monday (January 20, 2025) marks both Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy, and Inauguration Day, when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. And, as this rare overlap of events occurs, several important offices and services will be closed.

Here’s a breakdown of what is open and closed on this federal holiday and Inauguration day.

Are post offices open or closed? The US Postal Service will be closed on Monday (January 20, 2025). There will be no mail delivery, and all post offices will be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Be sure to check your mailboxes before or after the holiday.

Will mail be delivered on January 20? FedEx FedEx will offer modified services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. While the Freight, Office, Critical, and Logistics arms will remain open, other services may be limited or closed. Be sure to verify with FedEx if you have specific shipping needs on this day.

UPS Most UPS services will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, some limited locations may remain open, so it’s recommended to check with your local UPS office to confirm availability or any adjusted operating hours.

Are stock markets open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Trading will not take place on Monday (January 20, 2025). Investors should plan ahead for this holiday closure.

Are banks open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Most US banks will be closed on Monday (January 20, 2025), following the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule. If you need banking services, plan ahead or check online to see if your local branch offers alternative options or special hours.

Are federal offices open or closed on January 20? All federal offices, including federal courts, will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day. Federal employees will enjoy a paid day off. Note that while federal offices close, Inauguration Day is a paid holiday specifically for federal employees in Washington, D.C.

Public Services (Libraries, DMV, etc.) Other public services such as libraries, Departments of Motor Vehicles, and local government offices may be closed or operate with limited hours. Before visiting, it is advisable to contact these offices in advance or check their websites to confirm their hours of operation for the day.

Are retail stores open or closed? Major retailers like Target and Walmart will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, though some may operate on adjusted hours. Grocery stores and pharmacies, including Costco, Safeway, and CVS, will also remain open. Always check with local stores for any changes in hours before heading out.

Inauguration Day and MLK Day history Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, with the first national observance occurring in January 1986. Meanwhile, Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20, following the presidential election, as outlined by the 20th amendment to the Constitution.