Martin Luther King Jr’s family urges Trump to let them review assassination files first before release: ‘Personal loss’

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. has expressed their deep emotional response to President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to declassify federal records related to the assassinations of Dr King. In a statement issued shortly after Trump's announcement, the King family described the assassination as "a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years."

“We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release,” the statement continued, highlighting their ongoing pain and the desire for transparency regarding the events surrounding the civil rights leader's tragic death.

The King's family has been vocal about their desire for answers and the importance of uncovering the truth behind the assassination, which remains a pivotal moment in American history.

Timeline for declassification The executive order mandates that the director of national intelligence and the attorney general develop a plan within 15 days to declassify records related to JFK's assassination. For the deaths of RFK and MLK Jr., the records will be handled within 45 days.

Trump’s gesture toward RFK’s family After signing the executive order, Trump handed the pen he used to sign it to an aide, instructing that it be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of RFK. Kennedy Jr., who has long advocated for the release of these files, is also Trump’s nominee for health and human services secretary. He has been a prominent voice calling for transparency regarding his father's assassination, which occurred in 1968.

Martin Luther King Jr.: A profile of courage and leadership Early life and education Born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, Martin Luther King Jr. grew up in a deeply segregated America. As the son of a prominent pastor, King was exposed early to the concept of justice and equality, values that would shape his life's work. He attended Morehouse College, where he earned a degree in sociology, and later obtained a divinity degree from Crozer Theological Seminary. King completed his education with a Ph.D. in systematic theology from Boston University.

The rise of a leader King’s leadership journey began in the mid-1950s when he became involved in the Civil Rights Movement. His rise to prominence started with his role in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the movement sparked by Rosa Parks’ arrest for refusing to give up her seat to a white man. King was chosen to lead the boycott, and his leadership helped sustain the year-long protest, which led to a Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.

Nonviolent resistance and philosophy King’s philosophy was rooted in nonviolent resistance, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s methods of peaceful protest. He believed that the key to achieving racial equality was through nonviolent civil disobedience, public demonstrations, and legal challenges. His famous "Letter from Birmingham Jail" in 1963 encapsulated his beliefs in justice, equality, and the moral duty to disobey unjust laws.

The March on Washington King's leadership was most notably displayed during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The event brought together over 250,000 people from various backgrounds, making it one of the largest rallies for human rights in US history. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the march, is still considered one of the most profound speeches in American history, envisioning a future of racial harmony and equal opportunity.

Nobel Peace Prize In 1964, at the age of 35, Martin Luther King Jr. became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. The recognition was not only for his tireless efforts in the civil rights movement but also for his steadfast commitment to nonviolence and peace. King continued to advocate for civil rights, voting rights, and economic equality until his untimely death.

Assassination and legacy Tragically, King’s life was cut short on April 4, 1968, when he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, while supporting striking sanitation workers. His death was a devastating blow to the Civil Rights Movement, but his legacy lived on through his work, his message, and the ongoing struggle for racial equality.

King's efforts led to significant legislative changes, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. His work has had a profound and lasting impact on American society, influencing subsequent movements for racial justice and human rights.

A lasting legacy Today, Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered not only for his role in securing civil rights for African Americans but also for his unwavering belief in justice, equality, and nonviolent protest. The federal holiday in his honor, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a testament to his lasting influence. Through his words and actions, King remains a global symbol of the fight for freedom, dignity, and justice for all.