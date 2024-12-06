Marvel Rivals, a highly anticipated third-person hero shooter developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, is officially set to launch either today or tomorrow, depending on your region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marvel Rivals game will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, providing a cross-platform experience for players to engage with their favorite Marvel characters and battle in high-octane, team-based PVP action.

Launch times by region The global rollout of Marvel Rivals begins on Thursday (December 5) in select regions.

Here’s the regional breakdown of launch times: PST: December 5, 4 PM

CST: December 5, 6 PM

EST: December 5, 7 PM

UTC: December 6, 12 AM

UTC+9 (JP/KR): December 6, 9 AM

Features and gameplay Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Marvel Rivals promises cutting-edge graphics, incorporating Lumen global illumination, NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3.1, and Intel XeSS 1.3.

The game offers an immersive superhero experience where all 33 characters will be unlocked and available to players at launch, ensuring a barrier-free entry into the Marvel universe.

Hero roster At launch, the game boasts an extensive roster featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Hulk, and Scarlet Witch. Late additions like Peni Parker and Jeff the Land Shark further diversify the lineup.

Season 0 begins The game's debut coincides with the start of Season 0, featuring updated base stats and abilities for all characters. Players can dive into strategic battles using their favorite Marvel heroes, each with unique powers and abilities.