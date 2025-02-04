Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer drops – Vanessa Kirby suits up as Sue Storm

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering a glimpse into the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic superhero team.

A retro-futuristic adventure Set in a stylized 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the film introduces Marvel’s First Family: Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The trailer showcases the quartet in action, teasing their dynamic teamwork and personal struggles as they face a cosmic threat.

Galactus makes his presence known While the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, it offers a brief glimpse of the film’s antagonist, Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. The cosmic entity’s design appears faithful to its comic book counterpart, heightening excitement among fans. Additionally, Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner, is hinted to play a pivotal role in the film’s storyline.

Star-studded cast & creative team

Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the film boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. The movie’s score is composed by Michael Giacchino, further adding to the film’s grandeur.

Release and MCU connection The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025. It will be the third and final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film of the year, following Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World. Notably, it is the only 2025 release directly tied to Marvel’s ongoing Multiverse saga, making it a crucial installment in the franchise.

As the 37th film in the MCU and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four series, First Steps promises to deliver a fresh yet faithful take on the beloved superheroes. The closing shot of the trailer, featuring the team in their classic white and blue suits, reinforces the film’s commitment to honoring its comic book origins.