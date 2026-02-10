Maryland high school shooting: One injured, suspect in custody

One person was shot at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday (February 9), prompting a campus-wide lockdown. Montgomery County police confirmed that a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Officers were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. following reports of shots fired at the school, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

“We’re just still in lockdown, the police are here, the kids are all in the classrooms,” said Tabitha Davis, a school administrator, adding that further details were not immediately available.

Rockville, the county seat of Montgomery County—the state’s most populous county—remains on high alert as authorities investigate the incident. No additional injuries have been reported at this time.