Masked men ram car into US jewellery store in broad daylight, then loot it | Video

A shocking surveillance video from San Jose, US, is going viral online, showing a violent smash-and-grab robbery at a local jewellery store that left an elderly employee injured. The footage shows a vehicle reversing into the front entrance of Kim Hung Jewelry, after which a group of masked individuals rushes inside, smashing display cases and stealing jewellery in a chaotic scene.

Who Was Injured During the Robbery? The video shows two employees inside the store at the time. One, identified on social media as the store’s 88-year-old owner, tried to resist one of the intruders before being shoved violently to the ground.

A tweet describing the incident said the man was “injured by broken glass” and later suffered a stroke. It read: “My friend’s 88 year old uncle's San Jose Jewelry Store was robbed on Fri 9/5 at 2pm. They ran a truck through the store and then pushed him down. He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke.”

How Are Authorities Responding? The San Jose Police Department confirmed the robbery took place on Friday afternoon and described it as an “armed robbery”, noting that at least one suspect was carrying a firearm.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, no arrests have been made so far, and the suspects remain “unidentified and remain at large.” Authorities have not disclosed the value of the stolen items. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.