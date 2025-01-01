US News: A tragic incident came to light on Wednesday in which a truck at high speed rammed into a crowd of people celebrating the new year on the Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter.

As many as 10 people died in the incident while over 30 were injured. After ramming into people, the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire, CBS News reported citing witnesses.

“There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, NOLA Ready, in a social media post on X said.

According to WGNO-TV, the incident occurred around 3:15 am on Wednesday at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets. The injured were rushed to five local hospitals.