The man who allegedly burnt a woman alive inside a subway train on Sunday is a migrant from Guatemala. The New York City police have arrested Sebastian Zapeta, who was deported earlier and doesn’t have permission to be in the US, reported Associated Press, citing immigration officials.

Sebastian Zapeta was in custody and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer. He was arrested on a subway train on Sunday afternoon and had a lighter in his pocket, police said.

About the migrant who burnt a woman alive in NYC Sebastian Zapeta was arrested around six hours after the police began search operation to catch him. According to officials, he had used a lighter to ignite the clothes of a woman who appeared to be dozing on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The subway workers and police officers who had been patrolling the station used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, however, the woman was declared dead at the scene, reported Reuters.

Her clothing “became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told AP. Jessica described the case as “one of the most depraved crimes one person could commit against another human being.”

"The depravity of this horrific crime is beyond comprehension, and my office is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement on Monday. "This gruesome and senseless act of violence against a vulnerable woman will be met with the most serious consequences."

Zapeta illegally entered the US in 2018 Zapeta entered into the US without any legal documents or authorisation in 2018. Later, he was deported to Guatemala a few days later. There is no information about how he managed to re-enter America, Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Monday.